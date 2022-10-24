Swiggy Releases Special Discount Code To Celebrate Virat Kohli's Historic Knock

Virat Kohli scored 82 runs (not out) off 53 balls at the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan

In India's first match of T20 World Cup 2022, held in Melbourne, Australia, Virat Kohli's historic knock of 82 runs (not out) off 53 balls powered the team to an epic four-wicket win over cricketing arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. To celebrate the player, who is often referred to as "King Kohli", food delivery application, Swiggy, decided to celebrate his magnificent knock by releasing a coupon code called "KINGKOHLI82".

Users, who plan to avail the discount coupon, will get flat Rs 82 off on their order by using this code.

Sohini M, an internet user took to Twitter and shared a screenshot of the same. She captioned it as, "Well done, @Swiggy. This is superb moment marketing!"

The post has amassed over 3,000 likes and 209 retweets. Many internet users appreciated Swiggy's move. A user commented, "I did use it. Surprise one and very fast move by swiggy." A second said, "This is how genius #marketing is executed" Another user added, "Good moment marketing this."

Also Read: Zomato's "Virat Your Service" vs Pak App's "No Cheat Days" Twitter Banter

However, some users also pointed out that the coupon did not work for them. Sharing a screenshot of the coupon not working, a user wrote, "Only publicity." Swiggy was quick to respond and said, "We understand how you must be feeling. The coupon was available for the first 40 thousand customers which is now exhausted on first come first serve basis. Please don't feel let down as we are sure our team will come up with more lucrative offers soon."

Meanwhile, the cricketer set the internet abuzz as many users said that Virat Kohli gave the whole nation a perfect Diwali gift. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar said, "@imVkohli, it was undoubtedly the best innings of your life. It was a treat to watch you play, the six off the back foot in the 19th over against Rauf over long on was spectacular! Keep it going."

"Yaayyyy...Happyyy Deepawali What an amazing game.High on emotions, but this is probably the most brilliant T20 Innings I have ever seen, take a bow Virat Kohli. Chak De India #IndvsPak," added former cricketer Virender Sehwag.