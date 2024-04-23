Swiggy Executive Buys Medicine For Woman Experiencing "Sharp Cramps", Internet Reacts

Swiggy Executive Buys Medicine For Woman Experiencing 'Sharp Cramps', Internet Reacts

Many people had mixed reactions to her post.

A woman recently shared that she was experiencing "sharp cramps" due to menstrual pain and could not go to a pharmacy to get the pain medications. The internet user, from Ranchi, stated that she ordered food from the food delivery application Swiggy and requested the delivery executive to bring a strip of Meftal. She said that the agent was very kind and went above and beyond to help her.

Nandini Tank wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "I had sharp cramps and couldn't walk to the medical store, so ordered food on @Swiggy and asked the delivery agent if he could buy me a medicine. He was really kind enough to get me one. I made sure to tip him and thank him for his kindness." Ms Tank also shared a picture of the medicine and the food order.

The X user also said that she had to do this since she could not find any online delivery services in the city. "Sadly, I couldn't find any online delivery services that deliver medicines in Ranchi. Swiggy genie wasn't available at that time too," she said.

Since being shared, the post has amassed over a lakh views and two thousand views.

"That's very kind of him," said a user.

Another user said, "Well..good job but swiggy has genie options which is quite cheap so u can book that for purchasing medicines too.."

"You technically bribed a person for moonlighting at his work. Whole country is corrupt to another level," commented a person.

However, a section of internet users also warned the woman against the side effects of the medicine.

"Ma'am can you pls check the safety of your medicine with your doctor," added a user.

A person questioned, "Should this be available without a prescription?"

