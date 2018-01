Student's Attempt To Get Picture-Perfect Teeth Backfires Hilariously

That's what ya get for ordering veneers online can't cope pic.twitter.com/61zjOsBYpI - MC (@mollie_cooper) January 4, 2018

Let this be a cautionary tale - if you are investing in expensive veneers, better not buy them online. A UK student learned this the hard way when he purchased veneers for 42 pounds (approximately Rs 3,600) from an e-commerce website but received instead a set of ill-fitting, clownish gnashers. Ben Watson from Halifax, West Yorkshire, sent off a mould of his teeth to an online firm, reports the Mirror Instead, he received a comically ill-fitting set of teeth that made him 'burst into tears' as he opened the package."I actually burst into tears and not just in a laughter way but more for the decrease in my bank balance," he said to the Mirror Ben's friend, Mollie Cooper, shared a hilarious picture of his that has gone viral with over 7,000 'likes'She also posted a hilarious video of Ben sportingly showing off his dental disaster and people can't stop laughing"Last time I buy anything online ever," jokes Ben on Twitter.According to the Daily Mail , Ben Watson has now become a minor celebrity in his hometown where people even stop him to take pictures of him with his new teeth in.On Twitter too, people can't stop laughing at the unintentional mishap:Click for more trending news