Student's Attempt To Get Picture-Perfect Teeth Backfires Hilariously

Instead, he received a comically ill-fitting set of teeth that made him 'burst into tears' as he opened the package.
"I actually burst into tears and not just in a laughter way but more for the decrease in my bank balance," he said to the Mirror.
Ben's friend, Mollie Cooper, shared a hilarious picture of his that has gone viral with over 7,000 'likes'
That's what ya get for ordering veneers online can't cope pic.twitter.com/61zjOsBYpI- MC (@mollie_cooper) January 4, 2018
She also posted a hilarious video of Ben sportingly showing off his dental disaster and people can't stop laughing
Can't believe he brought them on a night out ... and dropped them pic.twitter.com/D5NhrCOGZp- MC (@mollie_cooper) January 4, 2018
"Last time I buy anything online ever," jokes Ben on Twitter.
Last time I buy anything online ever- Ben (@BennyyUK) January 4, 2018
According to the Daily Mail, Ben Watson has now become a minor celebrity in his hometown where people even stop him to take pictures of him with his new teeth in.
On Twitter too, people can't stop laughing at the unintentional mishap:
No honestly I can't breathe, absolutely howling- ken (@_kennxx) January 4, 2018
Yh can't stop laughing at it- nathan lobley (@nathanlobley) January 6, 2018
Comments
Click for more trending news