Updated: January 10, 2018 14:53 IST
Student's Attempt To Get Picture-Perfect Teeth Backfires Hilariously

Ben Watson's video has made thousands laugh

Let this be a cautionary tale - if you are investing in expensive veneers, better not buy them online. A UK student learned this the hard way when he purchased veneers for 42 pounds (approximately Rs 3,600) from an e-commerce website but received instead a set of ill-fitting, clownish gnashers. Ben Watson from Halifax, West Yorkshire, sent off a mould of his teeth to an online firm, reports the Mirror.
Instead, he received a comically ill-fitting set of teeth that made him 'burst into tears' as he opened the package.

"I actually burst into tears and not just in a laughter way but more for the decrease in my bank balance," he said to the Mirror.

Ben's friend, Mollie Cooper, shared a hilarious picture of his that has gone viral with over 7,000 'likes'
 
She also posted a hilarious video of Ben sportingly showing off his dental disaster and people can't stop laughing
 
"Last time I buy anything online ever," jokes Ben on Twitter.
 
According to the Daily Mail, Ben Watson has now become a minor celebrity in his hometown where people even stop him to take pictures of him with his new teeth in.

On Twitter too, people can't stop laughing at the unintentional mishap:
 

