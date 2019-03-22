Store's 'All Leashed Pets Welcome' Policy Tested By An African Watusi

"They welcomed Oliver the African Watusi with open arms," wrote Vincent Browning.

A couple discovered that when pet supplies retailer Petco said "all leashed pets welcome", they really meant it. Vincent Browning and Shelly Lumpkin of Texas, USA, brought an African Watusi steer to a Petco outlet earlier this week in order to test their policy. To their surprise, Oliver the African Watusi was welcomed with "open arms".

African Watusi is a breed of cattle known for their strikingly large horns.

"We decided to take a chance and call Petco's bluff on the 'ALL LEASHED PETS ARE WELCOME' policy. The awesome crew at Petco - Atascocita did not disappoint!! They welcomed Oliver the African Watusi with open arms," wrote Vincent Browning on his Facebook page on Monday. He added that the staff was "super friendly and courteous".

His post, with pictures of the huge steer, wearing a leash, has since earned more than 9,500 'shares' and over 2,000 amazed comments.

A video of a leashed Oliver walking into the store has also collected over 9.7 lakh views.

"That is Awesome! I've seen a pot-bellied pig, a goose, and an alligator in our store," wrote one Petco employee in the comments section. " Wow! Omg those horns!!" said another commenter.

According to USA Today, the couple was on its way back from an event with Oliver when they stopped at the Petco outlet.

"People couldn't believe it," Shelly Lumpkin said. "The whole staff there was really nice about it and excited."

