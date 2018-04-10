"Sounds Like Trump," Jokes Queen Elizabeth As Helicopter Hovers Overhead A light-hearted reference to US President Donald Trump was caught on camera as Britain's Queen Elizabeth II filmed a documentary recently

Share EMAIL PRINT Britain's Queen Elizabeth was filmed making a candid remark about US President Donald Trump (AFP/File)



"Sounds like President Trump," Queen Elizabeth joked as a "noisy" helicopter hovered overhead while she chatted with famed British broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough.



The duo were strolling through Buckingham Palace's gardens while filming for the documentary "The Queen's Green Planet."



, which aired the documentary on Monday, reports that the two nonagenarians were discussing The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy (which aims to create a network of forests around the world) when the chopper interrupted them.



According to the British broadcaster, as the helicopter flew overhead, the queen asked: "Why do they always go round and round when you want to talk?"



Then she quipped: "Sounds like President Trump."



Heathrow - the United Kingdom's busiest airport - is just 30 kilometres away from Buckingham Palace. Its



Click for more





At 91, Queen Elizabeth II is Britain's longest-reigning monarch. With this quip, she may even prove to be the funniest. A light-hearted reference to US President Donald Trump was caught on camera as the queen filmed a documentary recently."Sounds like President Trump," Queen Elizabeth joked as a "noisy" helicopter hovered overhead while she chatted with famed British broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough.The duo were strolling through Buckingham Palace's gardens while filming for the documentary "The Queen's Green Planet." ITV , which aired the documentary on Monday, reports that the two nonagenarians were discussing The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy (which aims to create a network of forests around the world) when the chopper interrupted them.According to the British broadcaster, as the helicopter flew overhead, the queen asked: "Why do they always go round and round when you want to talk?" Then she quipped: "Sounds like President Trump."Heathrow - the United Kingdom's busiest airport - is just 30 kilometres away from Buckingham Palace. Its flight path passes very close to both the royal residence at Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace.Click for more trending news