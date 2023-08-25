'Some Memories...': Bill Gates Celebrates Windows' 28th Anniversary

Bill Gates shared an old video of the launch party of Windows 95.

Billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, recently shared a nostalgic moment on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter). He wished Windows a happy 28th birthday and posted an old video in which he can be seen dancing on stage alongside friends and colleagues, celebrating the launch of Windows 95.

"Some memories stick with you forever. Others follow you around the internet for 28 years. Happy birthday,Windows," he wrote in the caption.

In the video, Bill Gates is seen joyfully dancing with his former associates, including Steve Ballmer, the former CEO of Microsoft.

Windows 95 was launched on August 24, 1995. The launch event for the new operating system was graced by the attendance of various important people in the tech industry.

Windows 95 revolutionised Microsoft's approach by integrating MS-DOS and Windows products. In the software market, Windows 95 was a majorly successful product, swiftly ascending to become the fastest-growing operating system ever designed within a mere year or two following its launch. Around three years later, Windows 95 passed the torch to its successor, Windows 98.

The social media post has received so much attention that over 7 million people have seen it in the past day. Several users are leaving interesting comments on it.

"Happy birthday to Windows 95, to be precise. A fully bootable Windows OS for IBM PCs and compatibles," commented a user.

"I will always remember how efficient software was and how well things used to run on modest hardware. Everything beyond Windows XP has been a waste of space, time, and electricity. 7 was bloated but mostly acceptable," wrote another user.

"This clip brings me so much joy, and I often think about it and share it with my co-workers. When we nerd out about something, this is the first thing that pops into my head. Thank you all for this great memory," commented a third user.