Small Act Of Kindness Gave Mumbai Woman A Friend For Life. Read Her Story

In the post, the woman explains she was travelling by Mumbai's local train when she noticed that a woman in her compartment couldn't find her ticket and did not have enough cash handy to buy a replacement.
"The conductor asked her to get off the train at the next stop -- this lady looked so humiliated and scared. I decided to pay for her ticket -- I didn't know her, but if I was in her situation I would have wanted someone to do that for me...so I did. She thanked me, I said it was okay and forgot about it," she says.
A few days later, in a rather serendipitous manner, the two women met again while shopping. And then, a lovely development.
"She insisted on paying me back and we ended up getting coffee later -- she's one of my really good friends today," the woman says.
Read her full post here:
The post, shared about 15 hours before writing this, has many sharing similar experiences.
Comments"I was faced with a similar situation in Bangalore, where a conductor asked me to get off the bus as I couldn't give him the exact ticket fare and he apparently didn't have change. A kind lady paid my ticket, and when I asked how I could repay her, she replied 'pray for me'," recalls one person.
"I have been in both shoes at times and I am really obligated to the people who have helped me at times! Keep helping as and when you can!" writes a second. "If only we would behave with people the way we would like to be treated - this world would be so much better place to live," comments a third.
