Skygazers Share Incredible Pics As Moon, Venus And Jupiter Come Together In Night Sky

Skygazers across the world were treated to a clear view of the crescent Moon, Jupiter and Venus on Wednesday evening - with all three celestial bodies seen in alignment. The three planets came together to form a perfect trifecta in the night sky. This conjunction was such a treat to people that they couldn't help but capture the rare occurrence on their devices and share it online.

Taking to Twitter, one astrophotographer, Andrew McCarthy, shared a time-lapse of the celestial objects moving in sync while clouds framed them perfectly as they set in. Mr McCarthy even shared a picture of the rare occurrence and wrote, "Tonight's Conjunction of the Moon, Jupiter and Venus (In that order, left to right). The clouds finally gave way just in time to get this shot. Our sky is absolutely beautiful."

Several Twitter users also shared dazzling images of the planetary meet-up that was joined by the Moon in the night skies. "Amazing..!! Moon, Venus and Jupiter in a single straight line. Photo from my terrace tonight," wrote one user while sharing the picture.

"Are you a stargazer? Because last night, Mother Nature decided to align the Moon, Jupiter, and Venus in a straight line just for you and me. Pure bliss," wrote another.

"When the Moon met Jupiter and Venus in sky tonight. What a beautiful rare spectacle they put up. Once in 50000 year event #moon #venus #Jupiter #JupiterVenusMoon," posted a third.

Meanwhile, two of the solar system's brightest planets - Jupiter and Venus - have been inching closer over the past few weeks as they prepare for the closest conjunction on March 1. According to Space.com, the planets will be closest on March 1, just 0.52 degrees apart. Jupiter will shine at magnitude -2.1 and Venus will be blazing at magnitude -4.0.

Skywatchers can look low toward the west-southwest horizon approximately one hour after sunset and see the slender sliver of a waxing crescent moon.

