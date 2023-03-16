'Sexual Fantasy' Assignment At US School Outrages Parents

The students' parents are upset with the assignment.

Parents and internet users are criticising a school in Oregon, United States, over a peculiar assignment that was given to its students. The X-rated homework required pupils to create a "sexual fantasy" using materials including feathers, flavouring syrup, and massage oil.

According to The New York Post, health class students at Churchill High School in Eugene were told to write a short story detailing a "sexual fantasy,'' including sex toys, as instructed in a syllabus approved by the district.

"You will write a short story of a paragraph or two. This story is a sexual fantasy that will have no penetration of any kind or oral sex (no way of passing an STI),'' the assignment read.

"You will choose 3 items (romantic music, candles, massage oil, feathers, feather boas, flavored syrup, etc.) to use in your story. Your story should show that you can show and receive loving physical affection without having sex."

After an hour of the assignment's posting to a social media group, parents had left hundreds of comments.

Katherine Rogers, one of many outraged parents at the school, condemned the "sexual fantasy" lesson handed out by teacher Kirk Miller, saying students in the class felt "mortified, awkward, and creeped out."

Moreover, Rogers questioned how the district could permit such a project, as reported by Oregon Live.

"The district reviews these curriculums before they get approved, right?," he asked.