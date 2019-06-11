Security Camera Captures Elf-Like Creature. 30 Million Views For Bizarre Video

To many, the creature in the video looked like Dobby the house elf

Offbeat | | Updated: June 11, 2019 14:27 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Security Camera Captures Elf-Like Creature. 30 Million Views For Bizarre Video

Vivian Gomez's video shows an elf-like creature on her driveway.


A woman was left stunned when she checked her home security cameras on Sunday and found a creature resembling an elf on her driveway. The video, which has gone massively viral online and prompted many a conspiracy theories, was filmed by Vivian Gomez's security cameras.

"So I woke up Sunday morning and saw this on my camera and am trying to figure out," a stunned Ms Gomez wrote on Facebook, sharing the video. "First I saw the shadow walking from my front door then I saw this thing....has anyone else seen this on their cameras??"

She added that her other two security cameras "didn't pick it up for some reason."

The video which Ms Gomez shared online shows a creature walking up her driveway. While some in the comments section say it resembled an elf or a goblin, others compared it to Dobby - the magical house elf of the Harry Potter universe.

Take a look at the bizarre video below:

Since being shared online, the video has collected over 9 million views on Facebook and a ton of comments. It was also re-posted on Twitter, where it has been viewed close to 30 million times!

Of course, the Internet has been abuzz with theories about what the creature could be.

Some shared possible explanations

Others called the video a prank, citing a second reflection that could be seen in the frame

To many, the creature clearly resembled Dobby, the house elf who loved Harry Potter

Yet others called the video fake and photoshopped. Ms Gomez, in the comments section of her Facebook post, denied these allegations and wrote: "this wasn't altered or photoshopped and no trick photography."

What do you think is happening in this video? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

dobbysecurity cameraself

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sushma SwarajCyclone VayuExpensive PaintingPrashant KanojiaLive TVWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points TableSamsung M40Honor 20Mi Band 4Shikhar DhawanAmitabh BachchanMi 9T

................................ Advertisement ................................