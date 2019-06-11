Security Camera Captures Elf-Like Creature. 30 Million Views For Bizarre Video

Vivian Gomez's video shows an elf-like creature on her driveway.

A woman was left stunned when she checked her home security cameras on Sunday and found a creature resembling an elf on her driveway. The video, which has gone massively viral online and prompted many a conspiracy theories, was filmed by Vivian Gomez's security cameras.

"So I woke up Sunday morning and saw this on my camera and am trying to figure out," a stunned Ms Gomez wrote on Facebook, sharing the video. "First I saw the shadow walking from my front door then I saw this thing....has anyone else seen this on their cameras??"

She added that her other two security cameras "didn't pick it up for some reason."

The video which Ms Gomez shared online shows a creature walking up her driveway. While some in the comments section say it resembled an elf or a goblin, others compared it to Dobby - the magical house elf of the Harry Potter universe.

Take a look at the bizarre video below:

Since being shared online, the video has collected over 9 million views on Facebook and a ton of comments. It was also re-posted on Twitter, where it has been viewed close to 30 million times!

a lady posted this and said she saw this on her home camera this morning. what y'all think this is ? pic.twitter.com/L98wckn6bO — jey bee . ???? (@jadynbee_) June 7, 2019

Of course, the Internet has been abuzz with theories about what the creature could be.

If you look at it closely, it looks like a normal kid wearing shorts on his head in only underwear ???? — Ben (@Ben_Wandell) June 8, 2019

Some shared possible explanations

You can see someone in the house stick their hand out the window at couple seconds before the video ends. Looks like a puppet of some sort to me — GLORIA (@daneeisfunny) June 8, 2019

Others called the video a prank, citing a second reflection that could be seen in the frame

Yeah definitely a reflection. You can see his ears and it moves away at the same speed. — ???? (@TheVandelay) June 9, 2019

To many, the creature clearly resembled Dobby, the house elf who loved Harry Potter

Yet others called the video fake and photoshopped. Ms Gomez, in the comments section of her Facebook post, denied these allegations and wrote: "this wasn't altered or photoshopped and no trick photography."

What do you think is happening in this video? Let us know using the comments section.