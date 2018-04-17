Sea Lion Escapes Aquarium, Found At Movie Theatre Across The Street Watch the video

On April 14, a wily sea lion managed to slip away from his keepers at the Mianyang Underwater World in China and pay a visit to a movie theatre across the street. According to local reports, the incident took place after the sea lion was transported from Shanghai to Sichuan Province. Shortly after he arrived at the aquarium, the sea lion decided to explore his new surroundings and managed to get away.Thankfully, he did not make it very far and was found just across the road at a movie theatre.A video shows fascinated onlookers watching as the curious sea lion crawled outside the movie theatre.Watch the video here Fortunately, police were called to the scene and the escapee was returned to the aquarium without any injuries, reports the Daily Mail . His keepers managed to lure him into a cage and take him back to his enclosure.Only a day ago, four baboons managed to escape from their enclosure in Texas, USA, and attempted a short-lived run for freedom.Click for more trending news