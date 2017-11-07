Samsung's Latest Ad Savagely Trolls Apple, Wins Twitter

The ad ends with an ex-Apple fan walking past the queue for Apple's latest iPhone X.
Watch the Samsung ad below:
Here is how Twitter has reacted to the advertisement:
Samsung in one ad took Apple back to their last 10 years and left them there pic.twitter.com/oHvlMMgAGl- itsYomi (@YomiSpeaks) November 6, 2017
Samsung came for Apple's neck pic.twitter.com/CJXM6gYogp- saint lil ron (@devisagrlname) November 6, 2017
They also noticed an Easter egg
oh my god the Apple Fanboy's haircut in the samsung ad is shaped like the X pic.twitter.com/Sz4ZB7iXps- Seb FoxAllen (@purpledocket) November 6, 2017
Of course, not everybody was happy with Samsung's strategy
Why does Samsung continue to run its ad campaigns around dissing Apple/ Doesn't that make the customer think already that Apple is King?- Jordan Belonwu (@JordanBelonwu) November 6, 2017
Samsung's new ad blatantly attacking Apple/iPhone users is poor marketing and reeks of jealousy and desperation.- Donovan Erskine (@Donimals_) November 7, 2017
The Samsung vs Apple rivalry is not new. The world's top smartphone makers have been competing over market share for years now. And with this ad, we can safely assume it is not dying out anytime soon.
You can read more about iPhone X vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8 here.
Click for more trending news