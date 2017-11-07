Samsung's Latest Ad Savagely Trolls Apple, Wins Twitter

November 07, 2017
Samsung vs Apple: The rivalry is kept alive with Samsung's latest ad.

In a not-very-subtle ad released on November 5, smartphone maker Samsung mocked its rival Apple by taking them through the last ten years - and leaving them there. Titled 'Growing Up', the advertisement follows a devoted Apple fan from his first iPhone in 2007 all the way up till 2017, where he switches loyalties. Through the process, Samsung expertly mocks every drawback in iPhones through the years by comparing them to Samsung - starting from Apple's lack of storage space to their non-waterproof phones.

The ad ends with an ex-Apple fan walking past the queue for Apple's latest iPhone X.

Watch the Samsung ad below:



Here is how Twitter has reacted to the advertisement:
 
They also noticed an Easter egg
 
Of course, not everybody was happy with Samsung's strategy
 
The Samsung vs Apple rivalry is not new. The world's top smartphone makers have been competing over market share for years now. And with this ad, we can safely assume it is not dying out anytime soon.

You can read more about iPhone X vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8 here.

