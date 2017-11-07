Samsung's Latest Ad Savagely Trolls Apple, Wins Twitter

Samsung vs Apple: The rivalry is kept alive with Samsung's latest ad.

Samsung in one ad took Apple back to their last 10 years and left them there pic.twitter.com/oHvlMMgAGl - itsYomi (@YomiSpeaks) November 6, 2017

Samsung came for Apple's neck pic.twitter.com/CJXM6gYogp - saint lil ron (@devisagrlname) November 6, 2017

oh my god the Apple Fanboy's haircut in the samsung ad is shaped like the X pic.twitter.com/Sz4ZB7iXps - Seb FoxAllen (@purpledocket) November 6, 2017

Why does Samsung continue to run its ad campaigns around dissing Apple/ Doesn't that make the customer think already that Apple is King? - Jordan Belonwu (@JordanBelonwu) November 6, 2017

Samsung's new ad blatantly attacking Apple/iPhone users is poor marketing and reeks of jealousy and desperation. - Donovan Erskine (@Donimals_) November 7, 2017