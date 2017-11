Samsung's Latest Ad Savagely Trolls Apple, Wins Twitter

Samsung in one ad took Apple back to their last 10 years and left them there pic.twitter.com/oHvlMMgAGl - itsYomi (@YomiSpeaks) November 6, 2017

Samsung came for Apple's neck pic.twitter.com/CJXM6gYogp - saint lil ron (@devisagrlname) November 6, 2017

oh my god the Apple Fanboy's haircut in the samsung ad is shaped like the X pic.twitter.com/Sz4ZB7iXps - Seb FoxAllen (@purpledocket) November 6, 2017

Why does Samsung continue to run its ad campaigns around dissing Apple/ Doesn't that make the customer think already that Apple is King? - Jordan Belonwu (@JordanBelonwu) November 6, 2017

Samsung's new ad blatantly attacking Apple/iPhone users is poor marketing and reeks of jealousy and desperation. - Donovan Erskine (@Donimals_) November 7, 2017

In a not-very-subtle ad released on November 5, smartphone maker Samsung mocked its rival Apple by taking them through the last ten years - and leaving them there. Titled 'Growing Up', the advertisement follows a devoted Apple fan from his first iPhone in 2007 all the way up till 2017, where he switches loyalties. Through the process, Samsung expertly mocks every drawback in iPhones through the years by comparing them to Samsung - starting from Apple's lack of storage space to their non-waterproof phones.The ad ends with an ex-Apple fan walking past the queue for Apple's latest iPhone X.Watch the Samsung ad below:Here is how Twitter has reacted to the advertisement:They also noticed an Easter eggOf course, not everybody was happy with Samsung's strategyThe Samsung vs Apple rivalry is not new. The world's top smartphone makers have been competing over market share for years now. And with this ad, we can safely assume it is not dying out anytime soon.You can read more about iPhone X vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8 here Click for more trending news