Roger Federer's Selfie With World's Happiest Animal Is Instant Pick-Me-Up

Native to Australia's Rottnest Island, quokkas are considered to be the world's happiest animals for their friendly nature. As they have no natural predators on the island, quokkas are known to approach humans with little fear.
Roger Federer arrived in Perth on Wednesday and left for Rottnest on Thursday to meet fans, reports Yahoo News.
Here is his adorable selfie that's winning the Internet:
Meet my new furry friend.- Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) December 28, 2017
So happy to be back down under #HappyQuokka @westernaustralia #justanotherdayinWApic.twitter.com/YvgdMCs13u
Fans on social media just can't stop gushing about this meeting:
There's more love in this picture of Roger Federer taking a selfie with a quokka than in about 80% of my past relationships pic.twitter.com/vZuWAHHf2p- Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) December 29, 2017
Nothing to see here, just Roger Federer, taking a selfie with a quokka.- bet365 (@bet365) December 28, 2017
Move along. pic.twitter.com/yhAHo5z7KX
Roger Federer and a quokka. Honestly, it's a little too much. pic.twitter.com/72xVIGpELy- jt (@absurdities) December 29, 2017
"I thought it was a like a bigger mouse, but it's more like a smaller kangaroo. They're very cute," Federer said, according to Mashable.
Watch the adorable video below (1:25 onwards):
