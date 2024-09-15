Retired Bureaucrat Shares Pic Of Wife's 'Guide' For Buying Vegetables, Leaves Internet In Stitches

The post was shared by Mohan Pargaien, a retired Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer

Mohan Pargaien, a retired Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer shared a hilarious image on X, showcasing a meticulously handwritten guide for buying vegetables from the market. The list, penned by his wife, provided step-by-step guidance for grocery shopping, with clear instructions. From specifying the brand and quantity of each item to providing tips on selecting the right shape of vegetable, the list had it all. The guide gave specific notes for each vegetable, such as selecting tomatoes that are a mix of yellow and red, with strict warnings to avoid any that are loose or have holes.

For potatoes, medium size was the requirement, with a crucial detail: no green-eyed spuds allowed. Fenugreek, also known as methi, had its own set of precise guidelines: good leaves, no holes, and compact growth. The guide also included drawings for selecting the right shape and size of vegetables like chilli, spinach and onion.

''While going for the market for vegetables my wife shared with me this, stating that you can use this as a guide,'' Mr Pargaien wrote while sharing the picture.

See the tweet here:

While going for market for vegetables my wife shared with me this👇 stating that you can use this as a guide 🤔🤔😃 pic.twitter.com/aJv40GC6Vj — Mohan Pargaien IFS🇮🇳 (@pargaien) September 13, 2024

Social media users are left in stitches, praising the officer's wife for her organizational skills and playful micromanaging. One user wrote, ''Wow, efforts put in to create vegetable buying guide and granularity of details is amazing, hats offBookmarked it for future reference and looking forward to a Full guide for other Vegetables and Fruits But it's scary for husband, as it leaves no margin for any error.''

Another commented, ''That's. something really helpful for the beginners in the sabzi market.''

A third said, ''Awesome specs.. bouncing this off with my wife for validation.'' A fourth added, ''That looks like a religious book written by great scholars. Scary if something goes wrong.''