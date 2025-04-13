Real Or AI? Mind-Bending Instagram Video Leaves Internet Users Guessing

The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionising the world, but it also poses a significant challenge. As AI technology improves, the line between reality and digital fabrication is becoming increasingly blurred. With AI-generated visuals becoming more sophisticated, it's getting harder to tell what's real and what's created by machines.

Recently, an Instagram video stunned the internet with its impressive demonstration of AI-generated visuals. The clip features a woman standing in front of two seemingly identical benches, prompting the question: "Which one is AI?" At first, both benches appear convincingly real, but a sudden twist reveals that one of them is entirely AI-generated as it dissolves from the scene. The woman repeats the same with several objects, including a purse that gradually morphs into a potato.

Watch the video here:

The clip highlights AI's hyper-realistic visuals and flawless editing, leaving audiences in awe and questioning reality. One user wrote, "I love this, it's kinda scary what people can do and what people will believe because of AI, but still very interesting.'

Another commented, "I got Most Of them right. The lamp got me. But this is terrifying. It used to be “believe nothing of what you hear and only half of what you see”. Now it's gonna be “believe nothing you or see because you're living in a simulation and should throw your phone int he ocean and hide in the mountains."

A third said, "I feel severely manipulated right now."

A fourth added, "Oh my god, the statue at the end is TOO CRAZY."