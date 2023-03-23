Railway Ministry Lauds 1st Woman Ticket Checker To Collect Over Rs 1 Crore Fine

The Railway Ministry took to Twitter to praise the ticket checker.

The Railway Ministry has praised the first woman ticket-checking staff to collect over Rs 1 crore fine from passengers. Rosaline Arokia Mary, a chief ticket inspector of Southern Railway has collected fines of Rs 1.03 crore from non-ticketed travellers.

The Railway Ministry took to Twitter to praise the ticket checker. The picture shows Ms Mary collecting fines from passengers and examining tickets from passengers.

The caption of the post reads, "Showing resolute commitment to her duties, Smt. Rosaline Arokia Mary, CTI (Chief Ticket Inspector) of @GMSRailway, becomes the first woman on the ticket-checking staff of Indian Railways to collect fines of Rs. 1.03 crore from irregular/non-ticketed travellers."

Check out the post here:

Showing resolute commitment to her duties, Smt.Rosaline Arokia Mary, CTI (Chief Ticket Inspector) of @GMSRailway, becomes the first woman on the ticket-checking staff of Indian Railways to collect fines of Rs. 1.03 crore from irregular/non-ticketed travellers. pic.twitter.com/VxGJcjL9t5 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 22, 2023

The post soon went viral and received appreciation from every corner. A user wrote, "We need more such challenging and dedicated women to make our Bharath a superpower. Congratulations Rosaline . Keep the tempo rising."

Another user commented, "Rosaline, I am proud to be your friend. Knowing you I am not surprised with your achievement. Shows your dedication, commitment and sincerity to your duties."

The third user wrote, "Congratulations, Ma'am! A job well done!"