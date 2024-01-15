Pongal 2024: Know The Dates, History And Significance Of South India's Harvest Festival

The Pongal day marks the Sun's transition towards the North

Pongal is a traditional harvest celebration observed in South India, mainly in the states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. This year, the Pongal celebrations will begin on January 15 and conclude on January 18. The four-day festival honours the Sun god and signifies the end of winter.

It also coincides with other harvest festivals across the country, including Makar Sankranti and Bihu.

Significance Of Pongal 2024

In Tamil, the word 'Pong' means to boil or spill over. Thus, on Pongal, it is customary to cook milk and rice in an earthen-decorated vessel until it overflows. The Pongal day also marks the sun's transition towards the North, known as Uttarayan which is considered extremely auspicious. As part of the Pongal celebrations, devotees worship the Sun God or Lord Surya. People decorate and clean their homes, purchase new vessels and clothes, and perform traditional dances.

People of Tamil Nadu believe that it brings positive change to their lives and helps them overcome their problems. This is the time of year when crops like sugarcane, turmeric, and rice are harvested. This month is thought to be auspicious for marriages, engagements, and all religious and spiritual activities.

Pongal 2024: History

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva sent his bull Nandi to earth to exhort the mortals to take a monthly meal, an oil massage, and a bath. However, Nandi advised everyone to take an oil bath once a month in addition to eating taking a meal every day. As a result of Lord Shiva's rage, Nandi was condemned to live forever on earth. He will mostly be responsible for plough work and assisting others in increasing food production. So this day is celebrated for harvesting crops, new crop and animals.

Date And Time Of Pongal 2024

The four festival days are known as Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal, Mattu Pongal, and Kaanum Pongal.

The first day of Pongal is called Bhogi, which is being celebrated today, January 15, 2024. It is customary to clean up homes and discard unused items on this day. The celebrations of this day revolved around a bonfire, much like the Lohri festival in Punjab. The second, and most important day is Thai Pongal, which is celebrated by worshipping the sun (surya) and offering the traditional dish of Sakkarai Pongal. The third day of Pongal is known as Mattu Pongal, is meant for cattle worship. Cattle are bathed, decorated, and fed well and farmers acknowledge their help and contribution in the farming activities. Bull fights, known as Jallikattu, are organized on this day. The fourth and last day of Pongal is called Kaanum Pongal and is intended largely for family reunions and the celebratory feast, Pongal Bhojanam, cooked with the harvested grains.



