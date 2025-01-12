Pastor Who Predicted Trump's Assassination Bid Now Warns Of A Doomsday Event

Brandon Dale Biggs, an Oklahoma pastor and self-proclaimed prophet who said he accurately predicted the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, has come up with another eerie prediction. Mr Biggs said god had shown him a vision of a 10-magnitude earthquake which may kill thousands of people across the US, according to a report in Metro. Mr Biggs claimed that the earthquake would hit the New Madrid fault line, stretching through Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky and Illinois.

'It was so big, there were 1,800 people who died [along that stretch]. All the houses on cinder blocks were completely shaken to the foundation, they just fell," said Mr Biggs.

'[The] New Madrid earthquake [is] so big [and] when it happens the Mississippi River starts it goes out another direction.'

Notably, in a YouTube video dated March 14, 2024, Mr Biggs said the US president-elect would be targeted and that a bullet would fly by his ear.

“I saw Trump, rising up, and then I saw an attempt on his life. This bullet flew by his ear, and it came so close to his head that it busted his eardrum," Biggs told Pastor Steve Cioccolanti in the video.

“And I saw, he fell to his knees during this time frame, and he started worshipping the Lord.”

A few months later, Mr Trump narrowly survived an assassination attempt while addressing a rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania. The bullet fired by gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks kissed Mr Trump's right ear before the security officials killed the former.

Is a 10-magnitude earthquake possible?

Contrary to Mr Biggs' claims, earthquakes of magnitude 10 or greater cannot happen, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The magnitude of an earthquake is related to the length of the fault on which it occurs. That is, the longer the fault, the larger the earthquake. Currently, no fault on Earth is long enough to generate such a megaquake.

The largest earthquake ever recorded was a magnitude 9.5 on May 22, 1960 in Chile on a fault that is almost 1,000 miles long.

Other predictions

While Mr Biggs has claimed that a massive earthquake is around, Nostradamus' predictions suggest that 2025 may witness a giant asteroid colliding with the Earth, or coming in dangerous proximity to the planet.

Born Michel de Nostredame, Nostradamus was a French astrologer and physician who lived in the 1500s and predicted some of the modern-day epochal moments such as Adolf Hitler's rise to power, the September 11 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Similarly, Baba Vanga, another seer popular for predicting global events, warned that catastrophic natural disasters, including earthquakes along the US West Coast and eruption of dormant volcanoes, were possible in 2025.