Outrage After Viral Video Shows Restaurant Employee Bathing In Kitchen

A man in Florida has lost his job after a video surfaced showing him bathing in the kitchen of a restaurant he worked at. The man, an employee of the American fast food restaurant chain Wendy's, was filmed taking a bath in an industrial sink at the franchise's Milton location, reports Northwest Florida Daily News. The video has gone massively viral online, collecting over a million views on Facebook and disgusting many patrons of the popular chain.

The viral video shows the employee stepping into a sink of soapy water wearing nothing but a pair of shorts. Other employees are heard laughing and cheering him on. Once inside, he proceeds to wash his armpits and comment on how warm the water is.

Watch the video below:

After the video was shared online last week, it did not take long for it to go viral. So far, it has collected more than 1 million views and thousands of outraged comments.

"How stupid can people be?" questioned one commenter. "They all should be fired," said another.

The owners of the Wendy's in Milton provided a statement about the incident Wednesday afternoon, according to Northwest Florida Daily News. They termed the incident "unacceptable" and said: "We are taking this incident seriously and it is obviously totally unacceptable. This was a prank by a person who no longer works at this restaurant, and who clearly did not use good judgment. We are taking this opportunity to reinforce our very strict quality procedures with our restaurant team."