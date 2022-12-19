Old Video Of Duck Feeding Grain To Fish From Its Food Bowl Is Too Cute

The 32-second clip is winning hearts on the internet.

An old video of a duck feeding fish from its own food bowl is going viral again. Posted by Erik Solheim on Twitter, the 32-second clip is winning hearts on the internet.

The undated video shows a duck standing on a crate filled with fodder kept over a water body. The duck decided to pick up grains from the container and dip it into the water for the fish to feed on. Soon, a school of fish was spotted huddled together eating the grains.

The caption of the video reads, "In a world where you can be anything, be kind."

Watch the video here:

The video has collected a whopping 2 million views on Twitter. The clip amassed over 2,500 likes and 398 retweets so far. Many users explained the duck's behaviour. A user wrote, "The reality is that all ducks dip their food in water to eat, the fish are trying to steal its food."

Another user wrote, "To eat/swallow the dry grain the duck needs water, when adding water it loses a lot of grain that the fish eat. It is not feeding the fish as a goal."

The third user commented, "Nature is wise and incredible. This is the type of thing I like to watch on the internet."

The third user wrote, "beautiful.. no words can express this natural love and emotions."

A user asked, "So much to learn from other species. How did we land up on top of the pyramid?"

"So lovely, compassion has no bounds," the fifth expressed.

