In This Pic Of Dwayne Johnson And Jeff Bezos - One Went To Princeton, The Other...

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson met with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos attended a meeting with former wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson over the weekend to discuss an upcoming collaboration between their companies - and a picture from this meeting was shared on Instagram by Mr Johnson with a hilarious caption. "One of us graduated summa cum laude from Princeton," The Rock, as he is commonly known, wrote while sharing the pic on Instagram. The other person in the photo, he revealed, once asked his criminal law professor to slip him a "few answers" so he could get an A in the midterm exams.

It's not difficult to figure out who is who. It is a well known fact that Jeff Bezos attended Princeton University and graduated in 1986 with the highest distinction. Mr Johnson, on the other hand, went to the University of Miami with a full football scholarship and graduated in 1995 with a Bachelor of General Studies in criminology and physiology.

The photo he shared on Instagram shows Dwayne Johnson in a blue Amazon T-shirt with his arm around the Amazon chief.

In the caption, he announced that his company, Seven Bucks Productions, was teaming up with Amazon Studios "to deliver fun to families around the world" while asking his followers to look out for the big announcement, which will come later this week.

"Shared passions and always putting in the hard work with our own two hands," wrote Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. "I look forward to this one, brother."

He also noted that the two were "sort of twinning" as they met to discuss work on the weekend. "And when I rock my Amazon shirt for our meetings to talk shop it sorta makes us twinning," The Rock concluded his caption.

The photograph has racked up a whopping 1 million 'likes' and over 5,000 comments. It was also reposted by Mr Bezos on his own Instagram feed.

The Amazon CEO is a self-confessed fan of Dwayne Johnson. In 2018, he took his children to see Rampage, an action film starring The Rock. "I love Dwayne Johnson," he wrote on Twitter, sharing a picture with the movie poster and tagging its lead actor.

"Still working on my smolder," he added in reference to The Rock's previous leading role in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

"Haha brother the love and admiration is mutual," Dwayne Johnson had responded.

Haha brother the love and admiration is mutual. Mahalo to you and the kids for seeing RAMPAGE. Drinks and dinner on me one day soon please.

And kindly walk into your next shareholder's mtg with that bad ass smolder ???????????? https://t.co/M0OYiQjha3 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 16, 2018

