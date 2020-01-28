New York Bystanders Lift SUV To Help Woman Trapped Underneath

Dozens of onlookers rushed to help a woman trapped under a car after an accident.

Nearly a dozen people lifted an SUV on Sunday to rescue a woman trapped under it. The incident took place in New York City after the woman was run over by the car on Lower East Side. A now-viral video of the incident shows onlookers rushing to lift the car up to pull the woman out.

"I remember I was on the sidewalk, the car came, the car hit me. I was completely under the car," 25-year-old Veronika told NBC News. "Both legs were kind of stuck under one of the wheels."

In the footage, a number of people are seen lifting the black SUV and titling it to its side to free Veronika. One of those Good Samaritans was a street vendor across the road, who rushed to assistance.

The video was filmed and posted on Twitter by Colby Droscher, who told the New York Post he was about a block away when he heard the crash and people screaming.

Just now at Delancey and Norfolk in the Lower East Side an accident ran over a pedestrian trapping them under an SUV. Onlookers just lifted the SUV, dragging the victim out. pic.twitter.com/uq1IHcSJ9k — help how do i change this (@colbydroscher) January 26, 2020

The video has been viewed over 3.5 million times since it was shared online on Monday.

Colby Droscher also shared a photograph of the Veronika using her phone as first responders arrive at the scene.

The woman is awake and on her phone. pic.twitter.com/BhGYSZpfn0 — help how do i change this (@colbydroscher) January 26, 2020

According to NBC News, Veronika managed to walk away from the accident without any broken bones. "I'm extremely bruised and in a lot of pain but all of that will heal so that's the good thing," she said.

"I want to say a big thank you to everyone who helped. I don't know how I can ever pay that back, I'm really grateful for everyone that helped."

Police have also ticketed the driver of the SUV.