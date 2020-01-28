New York Bystanders Lift SUV To Help Woman Trapped Underneath

"I remember I was on the sidewalk, the car came, the car hit me," says 25-year-old Veronika.

Dozens of onlookers rushed to help a woman trapped under a car after an accident.

Nearly a dozen people lifted an SUV on Sunday to rescue a woman trapped under it. The incident took place in New York City after the woman was run over by the car on Lower East Side. A now-viral video of the incident shows onlookers rushing to lift the car up to pull the woman out.

"I remember I was on the sidewalk, the car came, the car hit me. I was completely under the car," 25-year-old Veronika told NBC News. "Both legs were kind of stuck under one of the wheels."

In the footage, a number of people are seen lifting the black SUV and titling it to its side to free Veronika. One of those Good Samaritans was a street vendor across the road, who rushed to assistance.

The video was filmed and posted on Twitter by Colby Droscher, who told the New York Post he was about a block away when he heard the crash and people screaming.

The video has been viewed over 3.5 million times since it was shared online on Monday.

Colby Droscher also shared a photograph of the Veronika using her phone as first responders arrive at the scene.

According to NBC News, Veronika managed to walk away from the accident without any broken bones. "I'm extremely bruised and in a lot of pain but all of that will heal so that's the good thing," she said.

"I want to say a big thank you to everyone who helped. I don't know how I can ever pay that back, I'm really grateful for everyone that helped."

Police have also ticketed the driver of the SUV.

Comments
