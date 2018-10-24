Netizens Think This Thief Looks Like Ross From F.R.I.E.N.D.S, Police Agrees

Many think this suspect looks exactly like Ross Geller.

A Facebook post by Blackpool Police has gone crazy viral for the strangest of reasons - the suspect pictured in the post looks exactly like actor David Schwimmer, most well known for playing the part of Ross Geller in the popular sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. The UK police force's appeal for help in identifying the suspect has drawn thousands of hilarious comments, mostly from fans of the '90s TV show. Police has since confirmed that the man pictured is not, in fact, David Schwimmer, who was not even in UK at the time of the robbery.

Eighteen hours ago, Blackpool Police shared a CCTV still of the man, who has been dubbed a spitting image of David Schwimmer aka Ross. He is a suspect in the theft of a restaurant in Blackpool on October 20.

Since being posted online, the picture has been 'shared' over 60,000 times and has collected over 8 lakh comments, mostly from people who have pointed out his striking similarity to Ross from F.R.I.E.N.D.S. And it seems like the police agrees with them!

"Thank you to everyone for your speedy responses. We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date," they wrote, according to BBC.

"We're so sorry it has to be this way".

The comments on the viral post, meanwhile, all seem to reference F.R.I.E.N.D.S. and popular jokes from the show.

"I don't think it's been this guy's day, his week, his month or even his year...." writes one person in the comments section. "Lay off him. He grew up with Monica. IF YOU DIDNT EAT FAST YOU DIDNT EAT," jokes another. "That's clearly not Ross. They're as different as night and... later that night," a third quips.

Do you see the resemblance? Let us know using the comments section below.