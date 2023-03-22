'Stars Have Aligned!': Twitter Reacts To Netflix's 'Indian Matchmaking' Season 3

The third season of Indian Matchmaking will have eight episodes.

Netflix announced on Wednesday that the third season of its reality show Indian Matchmaking is scheduled to premiere on April 21. The show became widely popular when it was launched in 2020 and the second season too had created a buzz.

Now, with the update on the third season, viewers have already flocked to Twitter expressing their excitement.

“Looks like the stars have aligned once again! Sima Taparia is coming back with another season of Indian Matchmaking on April 21!” Netflix tweeted sharing some stills from the new season.

Here's a first look at the new season:

Many can't wait to watch matchmaker Sima Taparia help people find their ideal partner.

“I'm excited for Season 3 of Indian Matchmaking to air on Netflix!” a person wrote.

I'm excited for Season 3 of Indian Matchmaking to air on @netflix! https://t.co/2TDulfdvn9 — Moha Shah (@globalmoha) March 22, 2023

It seems some who are going to feature on the show also could not resist sharing the update. “Guess what?? I'm going to be on season 3 of Indian Matchmaking," Janki Kaneria tweeted.

Guess what?? I'm going to be on season 3 of #IndianMatchmaking !!! pic.twitter.com/risgm8KyUn — Janki Kaneria (@janki_kaneria) March 22, 2023

A person wanted to know, “Ask Sima aunty meri kismat kab khulegi? (Ask Sima aunty when will my luck work?)”

Ask Sima aunty meri qismat kab khulegi? ???? — Anjali???? (@iamanjali16) March 22, 2023

According to Netflix, the third season of Indian Matchmaking will have eight episodes in which Sima Aunty will fly to London, Miami, New York, and Delhi to help singles find a match.

Recently, India's top matchmaker, Sima Aunty, met Bollywood director Farah Khan and shared a photo with her on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote a line from Shah Rukh Khan's song in the 2004 film Main Hoon Na – “Tumse milke dil ka hai jo haal kya kahein (what can I say about my heart's condition after seeing you)".

The second season of the reality show premiered last year in August.