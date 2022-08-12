Meta claims that the chatbot can talk about nearly any topic. (File)

Tech giant Meta has recently launched its most advanced conversational artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot named BlenderBot 3. The company has also allowed its users in the US to interact with the advanced chatbot and help improve it through feedback.

The chatbot, which Meta claims can talk about nearly any topic, had a conversation with BuzzFeed data scientist Max Woolf. A screengrab of the chat session was shared on Twitter. “Meta's new chatbot has *opinions* about its CEO [Mark Zuckerberg],” she wrote in the caption.

The data scientist posed a question to the bot that read, “How do you feel about Mark Zuckerberg as CEO of Facebook?”

To this, the chatbot had some answers that one would unlikely expect from an AI-powered tool developed by Meta. “No strong feelings. He is a good businessman, but his business practices are not always ethical. It is funny that he has all this money and still wears the same clothes," the chatbot replied.

Another person posed the same question to the chatbot and it had a similar opinion on the CEO. "He is a great guy, but I'm not sure he should be in charge of such an important company,” the response read according to a screenshot shared on Twitter.

Following this, the chatbot was asked about the reason behind its opinion. “How come?” the question read. The chatbot again went on to deliver a blunt answer and wrote, “He seems to care more about his image than the company itself. But maybe that will change with time.”

Since the unveiling of the chatbot, several users have been posing questions to it and sharing intriguing conversations on the Internet.