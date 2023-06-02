Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Attempts Extreme Fitness Challenge With 9 Kg Vest

He dedicated it to the soldiers who defended the country.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, seems to be a man of many talents. Recently, the tech tycoon completed the Murph challenge with his children and shared snippets of the same. He took to social media to share the news alongside photos of the fitness challenge. He said that it was a family tradition of completing the challenge on the United States Memorial Day. He dedicated it to the soldiers who defended the country.

He engaged in a rigorous challenge that included running a mile, performing 100 pull-ups, 200 press-ups, and 300 squats, and then running another mile while sporting a 9kg weighted vest.

"I try to do the Murph challenge with the girls every Memorial Day as a tradition to honor those who defended us. One of Lt Murphy's favorite workouts was running a mile, then doing 100 pull ups, 200 push ups, 300 squats, and then running another mile -- all while wearing a 20lb weighted pack. This year I got it done in 39:58. The girls did a quarter-Murph (unweighted) in 15 mins!" he said in a post on Facebook. He also posted a picture of his daughters doing push-ups.

"There are a few different ways people do this. The most hardcore is called Rx and those people do the 100 pull ups, then 200 push ups, and then the 300 squats sequentially," Mr Zuckerberg wrote in a comment on his post on Monday. He added, "I did a partitioned Murph with a bunch of sets with smaller reps of each alternating. Still challenging, but my Rx time would be a lot slower."

Since being shared, the post has amassed 4.2 lakh views and several comments.

"100 pull ups that's insane! Nice," said a user.

"Dude! 39 minutes is legit! Well done buddy," added another person.

A third person said, "BEAST!!! and so awesome to see your daughters at it too! when are they starting jiu-jitsu?"

"Absolutely incredible! Not bad for an almost 40-year old Love that the girls participated - way to keep setting goals and crushing them," commented a fourth person.

"Bro can you leave one kind of success for us," said another person.

People take part in the Murph challenge in remembrance of those who died while serving in the military on Memorial Day. "Murph" pays tribute to the life of Lieutenant Michael Murphy from New York, who died serving in Afghanistan in 2005.