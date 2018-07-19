Melania Trump's 'Haunted' Expression After Meeting Putin Is Going Viral

A video of Melania Trump meeting Putin is going viral.

Though the meeting between US First Lady Melania Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin happened a few days ago, a video of the moment is only now going viral. After it emerged on social media about 14 hours ago, people could not help but notice Melania's expression after shaking Putin's hand during her husband's summit with the Russian President in Helsinki, Finland on Monday. Words that have been used on social media to describe her expression the moment she looks away from Putin range from "horrified" to "haunted".

Watch the moment below:

OMG I was looking for this all day - they finally just showed it on MSNBC

Watch her face!! pic.twitter.com/nBSEKshhlJ - SRM_MD (@srmduke87) July 17, 2018

The video has been watched thousands of times and there were plenty of theories:

She looks like she just stared into the eyes of evil.... - Valerie (@7bugglettes) July 17, 2018

Hmmm interesting, I'd like to get a analysis from a body language expert. I'm interested in their take on this. To me it looks like she stared into the eyes of a man she is very afraid of - adrian leigh (@starwarsfan900) July 17, 2018

She does look terrified. Is there a dentist in the house? - Tajalithaca (@Tajalithaca) July 17, 2018

And some memes:

*Record scratch* *Freeze frame* Yup, that's me. You're probably wondering how I ended up in this situation. pic.twitter.com/HsRSufeprw - Ian (@IanTheMckenna) July 18, 2018

Melania, find someone who looks at you the way your husband looks at Putin. pic.twitter.com/A5TphOY4iO - The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) July 17, 2018

Melania short circuiting after meeting Putinpic.twitter.com/55twp8NDRw - laney (@misslaneym) July 19, 2018

Of course, the moment reminded people of another similar moment when the camera caught Melania's expression changing. A clip that had gone massively viral from Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony back in January 2017 showed the First Lady go from smiling to scowling in a matter of seconds.

This latest video of Melania emerged after her husband Donald Trump sought to clarify the heavily-criticised statements he made during the press conference with Putin, where he appeared to side with Putin rather than his own intelligence agencies over Russian involvement in the 2016 US election.