Man Solves 3 Rubik's Cubes While Juggling Them. 7 Million Views For Video

Some Twitter users raised doubts about the authenticity of the video

Man Solves 3 Rubik's Cubes While Juggling Them. 7 Million Views For Video

A viral video shows a man solving three Rubik's cubes while juggling them.

A video that will make you doubt your own eyes has gone viral online. The video, shared on Twitter, shows a man solving three Rubik's cubes - while simultaneously juggling them. The impressive feat was shared online by a Twitter user who goes by the name Theo. It has gone massively viral with over 7.4 million views on the microblogging website.

In the video, the unnamed man begins by showing three unsolved Rubik's cubes to the camera. He then begins to juggle them while solving them. As the video progresses, he manages to solve all three - never once stopping the juggling. Sounds near impossible? See for yourself:

The video has garnered more than 7.4 million views and hundreds of impressed comments on Twitter.

However, many Twitter users raised doubts about the authenticity of the video. A number of people said that the man appeared to be throwing incomplete cubes out of the video frame and exchanging them for solved ones.

Others suggested that the video was played in reverse, which made it look like the man managed to solve the Rubik's cubes while juggling.

What do you think is happening in this video? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news


Comments
rubik's cubejuggling rubik's cubesViral video

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News