Man Plunges Down 20-Foot Well After Falling Through Floor

A man plunged down a deep well after falling through the floor of a house.

A man miraculously survived with only minor injuries after he fell through the floor of a friend's home and plunged down a well. Last week, firefighters in the US state of Connecticut helped rescue the man who fell into cold water as the floor beneath him feet gave way.

"The house was built in 1843 and this well was most likely outside at the time," the Guilford Police Department wrote in a Facebook post explaining how the well came to be underneath the house. "At some point this well was covered with simple wood flooring and no subfloor or well cap."

According to police, the incident occurred while a new tenant was moving into the house. "A friend fell through the floor.... into the abyss of a 20-30 foot well, splashing into extremely cold water that was well over the victim's head," the department wrote.

The victim, Dr Christopher Town, said to Fox News: "I hear a crack and I looked down and the floor is giving way underneath me and then I'm falling, and I'm falling."

Dr Town's wife called 911, after which firefighters arrived at the scene to help him. At this point, he had been treading water for 25 minutes.

"They quickly lowered a life jacket, a life safety rope, so that the gentleman could stay secured and not go under if you had anything medically going wrong," said Assistant Fire Chief Michael Shove of the Guilford Fire Department.

Amazingly enough, Dr Town was rescued with only minor injuries. He was sent to the hospital for a full checkup.

Meanwhile, Guilford Police Department's post about the unusual incident has gone viral with over 31,000 'shares' and thousands of comments.

"How scary for the friend and the homeowners! What a rescue!" wrote one commenter.

"This is a crazy story. It's a miracle the friend is okay," said another.

According to New Haven Register, Dr Town expressed his thanks to the fire department for saving his life. "Everybody did an excellent job, and they saved my life," he said.