Man Finds Enormous Spider Inside Car. Viral Clip Will Give You Nightmares If spiders give you the heebie-jeebies, we must warn you to stop right here

6 Shares EMAIL PRINT The massive spider has gone viral on Reddit.



The video, shot in Australia, shows a man standing beside a white car. When he opens the car door slowly, a massive spider caught between door's rubber jam and the car is shown.

This hitchhiker is why people die. from r/australia

The video, shared 23 hours ago, has been 'upvoted' 80 times on Reddit.



"You made a friend! I don't know if I could drive without making sure it wasn't still living in my car," writes one user in the comments section. "I have a resident huntsman spider that lives on my car too," says another. Oh dear!



What would you do if you found a similarly large spider in your own car? Let us know in the comments section below.









Click for more





If spiders give you the heebie-jeebies, we must warn you to stop right here, because nothing good can come of watching the video that comes next. A short clip that has gone viral on Reddit shows a man opening his car to find a giant brown spider on the door.The video, shot in Australia, shows a man standing beside a white car. When he opens the car door slowly, a massive spider caught between door's rubber jam and the car is shown.The video, shared 23 hours ago, has been 'upvoted' 80 times on Reddit."You made a friend! I don't know if I could drive without making sure it wasn't still living in my car," writes one user in the comments section. "I have a resident huntsman spider that lives on my car too," says another. Oh dear! What would you do if you found a similarly large spider in your own car? Let us know in the comments section below.Click for more trending news NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter