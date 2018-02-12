Man Doesn't Poop For 26 Days After 'Swallowing Drugs', Cops On #PooWatch

'Can't believe I'm interested in a stranger's toilet habits,' says a Twitter user

We now enter day 9 of our detention of the male arrested for possession with intent to supply, @cpsuk representative made a very good point their summary to the magistrates "the one person preventing this from being resulted is the defendant himself" another 8 days authorised pic.twitter.com/TudAjl3nYT - Op Raptor West (@OpRaptorWest) January 25, 2018

He is being seen daily by doctors and constantly watched, this is his own choice and so far his health is fine https://t.co/oXIcEWx4cg - Op Raptor West (@OpRaptorWest) February 2, 2018

Today is day 19 and we still have no movement, male doesn't seem to understand that eventually he will need/have to go #opraptor#PooWatchhttps://t.co/0Gs0CwjnQG - Op Raptor West (@OpRaptorWest) February 5, 2018

Nothing further to report, as soon as as this is resulted a statement will be released #opraptorhttps://t.co/ZXpKxMn5RL - Op Raptor West (@OpRaptorWest) February 10, 2018

Thanks for the update I followed to get the latest updates. I'm hooked! - Rosie Greene (@cnbcwatcher90) February 7, 2018

Has he been yet???? Can t believe in interested in a stranger's toilet habits - Tracey Osborn (@Tra1ousta) February 12, 2018

Nice script for a Netflix original serie. - Onleefbaar Capelle (@OnleefbrCapelle) February 7, 2018

He must be like this holding it in!!! pic.twitter.com/hmdhjhXQHw - Allan Discombe (@alnick1018) February 10, 2018