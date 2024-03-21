Man Discovers US To Mumbai Flight For Rs 19,000, Internet Reacts

Many users on social media were shocked to witness the price.

A man recently shared that he found a steal deal when he looking for flights from Washington, United States to Mumbai. The user was searching for flights on April 25 when he found a connecting flight package for Rs 19,000. Surprised by the same, the man took to social media to share screenshots of the unbelievable price. Many users on the platform were shocked to witness the price.

"Washington to Mumbai flight for Rs 19,000," Phalgun wrote on X (formerly Twitter) alongside the screenshots. He added, " "How is this possible? Went until payment page. Includes regular two check-in baggage too!"

The screenshot displays the economy tickets for the Washington to Mumbai route from a number of travel agencies. One can notice that FlightNetwork is selling the cheapest ticket for Rs 18,770. Flights on the same route were also available for just Rs 19,332 on GotoGate and Rs 19,815, on Cleartrip.

The route of a connecting aircraft from Washington to Mumbai is also displayed in the picture. The aircraft will take off from Washington Dulles, stopping in Jeddah en route to Mumbai.

Since being shared, it has amassed over 1.9 lakhs on social media. A lot of people were suspicious and checked themselves to make sure the deal was real.

"Are you SERIOUS," said a user.

"Crazy! Just confirmed myself, on 17 April 18k, Saudia Airlines," said a person.

A third wrote, "if the aircraft is Boeing, might be missing a few panels and hence the price drop"

"Is this a joke!?" remarked a person.

"Refresh or research and see it increase by 100%" said a user.

"Perhaps may be because hardly anyone can arrange for a visa within such a short span" remarked a user.

A user wrote, "someone might have messed with the backend!"