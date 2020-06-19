Oxford Done, Malala Yousafzai's Plan Includes Netflix (For Now)

Malala has completed her Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has completed her degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Britain's prestigious Oxford University. Malala, who attended Oxford's Lady Margaret Hall college, took to social media on Friday to share two pictures that show her celebrating the big occasion with her family and reveal her plans for the future.

"Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford," wrote Malala, 22, while sharing the two photographs - one that shows her with her parents and brothers, cutting a cake that reads "Happy Graduation Malala", and the other that features her covered in cake and smiling for the camera.

Malala also revealed her plans for the immediate future - lots of Netflix, reading and sleeping. "I don't know what's ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep," she wrote.

Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford. I don't know what's ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep. ???? pic.twitter.com/AUxN55cUAf — Malala (@Malala) June 19, 2020

Malala's post has garnered over 90,000 'likes' on the microblogging platform, along with thousands of comments from people congratulating her.

Mubarak! To you and your parents @ZiauddinY (Enjoy Netflix, reading and sleep. Maybe get some eating in there too) — Kamila Shamsie (@kamilashamsie) June 19, 2020

Congratulations @Malala from all of your friends and admirers @harvardcpl and @Kennedy_School Rest well as your prepare for your next amazing chapter. — Wendy R. Sherman (@wendyrsherman) June 19, 2020

Malala shot to worldwide fame for standing up for the cause of women's education. In 2012, she was shot in the head by the Taliban in Pakistan for campaigning for girls to be allowed to go to school.

In 2014, Malala became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize for her advocacy of education. She became a global symbol of the resilience of women in the face of oppression.