'Madam Speaker. Madam Vice President': Twitter Celebrates Joe Biden's Speech

Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress as Kamala Harris and House Nancy Pelosi listen (AFP)

When US President Joe Biden began delivering his maiden speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, he started with "Madam Speaker. Madam Vice President". This received rousing applause, as the moment was historic. Behind Mr Biden stood two women - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice-President Kamala Harris - creating history. "No President has ever said those words from this podium," said Joe Biden, adding, "And it's about time." He then turned around and applauded as the chamber, First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff joined him in the ovation.

While Nancy Pelosi has been witness to previous presidential speeches from this position, it was the first time for Kamala Harris, the country's first-ever woman vice-president. And the historic moment was celebrated on Twitter as well.

Activist and writer Charlotte Clymer posted a photograph of the two women leaders and wrote, "Madam Vice President. Madam Speaker. My goodness, what an image."

Madam Vice President. Madam Speaker.



My goodness, what an image.#BidenAddresspic.twitter.com/wh4BV5v30e — Charlotte Clymer ????️‍???? (@cmclymer) April 29, 2021

Gerry Connolly, the US representative from Virginia, also shared an image of Ms Pelosi and Ms Harris smiling and bumping elbows with each other. He wrote, "Madam Speaker, Madam Vice President...History made."

“Madam Speaker, Madam Vice President...”



History made. pic.twitter.com/7a0MSx4KnH — Rep. Gerry Connolly (@GerryConnolly) April 29, 2021

Tara Setmayer, a former CNN political commentator, too, quoted President Biden and said, "Representation matters."

Opening remarks @POTUS points out history is being made:



"Madam Speaker and Madam Vice President...no president has ever said those words..."



Representation matters. — Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) April 29, 2021

Take a look at some other reactions to the historic speech:

HELLO, Madam Vice President and Madam Speaker!!???? pic.twitter.com/1Baqu5E9tP — Maya Harris (@mayaharris_) April 29, 2021

Madam Vice President. Madam Speaker.



A historic moment. pic.twitter.com/lQ3KkaI8yp — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) April 29, 2021

Tonight, I am so excited to hear @POTUS say both "Madam Vice-President" and "Madam Speaker" for the first time in our nation's history. #JointSessionhttps://t.co/Jffae07eIb — Colin Allred (@ColinAllredTX) April 28, 2021

Biden's sweet, excited smile after he said “Madam Speaker, Madam Vice President” was truly charming and cute — Amanda Deibert????️‍???? (@amandadeibert) April 29, 2021

I love seeing this! ????

Madam Speaker...Madam Vice President ????????????????

#JointSessionpic.twitter.com/PNl54cRK8e — Paul Forbes (@PaulForbesNYC) April 29, 2021

In November 2020, Joe Biden won the presidency after a bitter election campaign against Donald Trump and promised to unify a deeply divided country. Kamala Harris became the first woman, the first Black and the first American of Asian descent to serve as vice-president. Ms Pelosi and Ms Harris are first and second, respectively, in the presidential line of succession.