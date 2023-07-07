Longest Kiss World Record Contest Was Discontinued, Guinness Explains Why

Did you know there was a ‘longest kiss world record' category? Guinness World Records deactivated it in 2013 because the competition got too dangerous and some of the rules conflicted with the current and updated policies of the record keeper.

Rules For Guinness World Record for the longest kiss were as follows:



- As mentioned by the Guinness World Record the “kiss must be continuous and the lips must be touching at all times.” The couple will be disqualified if the lips part. Contestants are allowed to consume liquids via a straw during the attempt, but the lips must not part.

- It is important for the couple to be awake at all times.

- They must stand during the attempt and cannot be propped together by any aids.

- No rest breaks are allowed.

- Adult nappies/diapers or incontinence pads cannot be worn. Couples were allowed to use the toilet, however, they have to remain kissing while doing so.

As rest breaks were not allowed, and the record to beat became longer and longer, participants were prone to succumbing to the dangers linked to sleep deprivation, such as psychosis, Guinness World Record stated.

There had been several instances of contestants suffering ill effects of pulling the stunt.

In 1999, record holders from Israel Karmit Tzubera and Dror Orpaz were “barely conscious” after they kissed for 30 hours 45 minutes. Though they won the contest, they were promptly rushed to the hospital, where they were treated for fatigue. Karmit and Dror won a trip around the world and $2,500 (Rs. 2,06,775) in cash.

One of the contestants - in the 2004 contest - had to be “resuscitated with oxygen.” 37-year-old Andrea Sarti (Italy) kissed his girlfriend, Anna Chen (Thailand) for 31 hours 18 minutes.

In 2011, one woman passed out after just 30 minutes in the competition.

The world record of longest kiss was set by a Thai couple Ekkachai and Laksana Tiranarat in 2013. Their kiss lasted for 58 hours 35 minutes. The couple - who had previously won the record in 2011, took home the grand prize of 100,000 Thai Baht (Rs. 23,465) and two diamond rings worth 100,000 Baht (Rs. 2,34,650).

The Guinness World Record replaced the longest kiss world record with the longest kissing marathon.





