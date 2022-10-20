After Liz Truss Resignation, Larry The Cat's Tweet Goes Viral

Liz Truss: Larry the Cat posted the tweet shortly after Liz Truss resigned as UK PM.

Shortly after Liz Truss announced her resignation as the Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Larry the Downing Street cat shared its message on Twitter. Known for posting satirical tweets on the current political happenings in the UK, the Twitter handle of Cabinet Office's "Chief Mouser" said that King Charles III has asked him to take over as the Prime Minister of the country now. The tweet has started gaining traction with more than 70,000 likes and 15,000 retweets in one hour.

"The King has asked me to become Prime Minister because this nonsense has gone on long enough," Larry the Cat said on its Twitter handle.

The handle always posts funny messages on the various crises in the UK. In July, after several MPs in the United Kingdom resigned from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's cabinet, Larry the Cat also shared his "resignation message" on Twitter.

"I can no longer, in good conscience, live with this Prime Minister. Either he goes, or I do," the social media post read. The Cabinet Office's "Chief Mouser" also tweeted a picture of the feline standing in front of Downing Street with a photoshopped miniature podium.

A day later, Boris Johnson resigned as UK Prime Minister.

Ms Truss announced her resignation after a chaotic six weeks in the top job.

Discounting 10 days of mourning for the Queen Elizabeth II, Ms Truss had only a week before her political programme imploded, leading to the sacking of her finance minister.

Ms Truss' policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party obliterated her authority.

She said, "I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected."

Just a day before, Ms Truss had vowed to stay in power, saying she was "a fighter and not a quitter."

But she left after being forced to abandon many of her economic policies and losing control of Conservative Party discipline.

Her departure leaves a divided party seeking a leader who can unify its warring factions.