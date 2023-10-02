Little Girl Makes Her Own Laptop After She Was Denied A Real One, Pics Go Viral

The young girl created her own laptop using cardboard

Children are curious, playful, imaginative, and have unlimited creative potential. In one such amusing incident that highlights this aspect, a little girl made her own toy laptop after her aunt denied her the real device. Her aunt, identified as Neha on X, posted an image of the girl with her makeshift laptop, that has gone viral.

''My niece asked for my laptop and I said no so she spent 3 hours making her own laptop,'' she wrote along with two images. The first image shows a cardboard cutout in the form of a laptop, complete with keys and other features such as zoom, like, write, select, etc. In the second image, the little girl is seen working on her new 'laptop'.

In the comment section, Neha said that she didn't let her niece use the laptop as it has important data.

See the post here:

My niece asked for my laptop and i said no so she spent 3 hours making her own laptop😭 pic.twitter.com/Bb7EK7BN97 — Neha (@LadyPeraltaa) October 1, 2023

Since being uploaded, the images have taken the social media platform by storm and amassed 241 K views. The adorable post has won over the internet and people loved the girl's creativity and praised her. Some also became nostalgic and remembered their childhood days.

One user joked, ''This laptop is so good At least there won't be constant Windows updates.'' Another commented, ''Her keyboard has way more options and way cheaper than yours, she def won.''

A third wrote, ''Whenever my niece and nephews ask for my phone, laptop, food, anything. I give everything to them and just watch them and it makes me so happy.''

A fourth said, ''Aww. That's the sweetest thing,'' while a fifth wrote, ''This is so cute. Reminded me of my childhood. I also used to make laptops, smartphones, computers, and even an office cabin with cardboard.''

Yet another stated, ''Good for her. Using her imagination is the best for her childhood.''