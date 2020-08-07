Just 7 Hilarious Tweets To Start Friday On A Good Note

Friday feeling: Seven hilarious tweets to celebrate the end of the work week.

It's that time of the week again! The end of the work week, heralding a weekend full of possibilities - or sleep - is here. Friday is eagerly awaited by everyone, from students to working professionals. It's the day that marks the beginning of the weekend and signifies a temporary respite from the usual, gruelling 9 to 5 routine. As such, Friday calls for happy posts that set the tone for a hopefully happy weekend - and that is exactly where Twitter users deliver.

As the weekend approaches, the microblogging platform is filled with hilarious tweets from people celebrating its arrival. Friday - or "Friyay", as it is popularly called on social media now - is a time for funny videos and humorous reflections. Here are seven hilarious tweets to help you start Friday on a good note:

Karma, hilariously defined by IPS officer Pankaj Nain.

We bunked classes decade's ago...



now we have to attend kid's online classes with them



This is Karma ???????? — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) August 6, 2020

Did you hear the story of the hare and the tortoise as a child? Watch it play out in real life in this hilarious video shared by IPS officer Arun Bothra. After all, as he puts it, "Family traditions come before personal reputation."

Family tradition comes before personal reputation ☺️ pic.twitter.com/UvWh9JuBJV — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) August 6, 2020

Businessman Anand Mahindra, who had earlier shared the "most dramatic" video of rain-battered Mumbai, also posted a lighthearted clip where one man can be heard comparing the waterlogged streets of the Maximum City to the canals of Venice. "Gujarati deadpan humour rivals the dry-wit of the British," he wrote while sharing the video.

Another video about #mumbaifloods going viral. Gujarati deadpan humour rivals the dry-wit of the British. Even if you don't understand Gujarati you are going to have a broad smile on your face... pic.twitter.com/nqhQcsH9Gm — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Satish Dua shared a hilarious clip that had gone viral a few days ago. The video shows a duck outsmarting a tiger, leaving the big cat looking around in confusion.

This dog can sing and play the piano and look adorable while doing it. Talk about multi-talented.

ये तो कुछ भी नहीं sir पूरा musician देखो। pic.twitter.com/DetMV7fadC — HIMANSHU GARG MODI (@HgargModi) August 7, 2020

And if you like funny animal videos, this one shows a monkey's infectious delight at receiving a new thermos which is almost as big as he himself is.

George got a new thermos. Reads the instructions and all... pic.twitter.com/7pwtLWzcvq — Rex Chapman???????? (@RexChapman) August 6, 2020

And finally, a hilarious comic to brighten your day.

Sometimes, a bit of humour can always brighten our days, especially during these trying times ???????????? pic.twitter.com/en6ehOhLG8 — Christopher (@Chrisvb700) August 6, 2020

Which tweet did you like best? Let us know using the comments section.