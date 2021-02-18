IPL 2021 Auction Sparks Meme Fest. See Funniest Posts On Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell And More

IPL 2021 Auction: See the funniest memes flooding Twitter.

Chris Morris on Friday surpassed Yuvraj Singh to become the most expensive buy in the IPL auction history with Rajasthan Royals shelling out Rs 16.25 crore for the South African all-rounder. Before Morris, Yuvraj Singh, at Rs 16 crore, was the most expensive buy in IPL history. The much-anticipated IPL 2021 auction has led to a spirited meme fest on Twitter. Cricket fans are flooding the microblogging platform with funny posts and memes supporting their favourite teams and taking lighthearted digs at rivals. Take a look at some of the funniest memes on the IPL auction:

Every team owner when they secure a player today ????#IPLAuction2021pic.twitter.com/BhicPdmbiU — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 18, 2021

Chris Morris, who came with a base price of Rs 75 lakh, generated bids from four teams before it became a battle between Royals and Punjab Kings

1. RR before buying Morris

2. RR after buying Morris#IPLAuction2021pic.twitter.com/Wub2JHbFxV — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 18, 2021

Chris Morris from starting bid of 75 Lakhs and sold at 16.25 Cr#IPLAuctionpic.twitter.com/6VJ0T78upV — Tinks (@hoiboi_) February 18, 2021

The bidding war between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Banaglore for Glenn Maxwell inspired hundreds of memes - including one each from Rajasthan Royals and SunRisers Hyderabad

live scenes from CSK and RCB auction table. #IPLAuction2021pic.twitter.com/64ViU8KBS0 — Mikhail (@MikSpamsL2) February 18, 2021

'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar trended big time on Twitter

If by any chance CSK buys Arjun Tendulkar, then CSK will have both Curran and Arjun in the same team ???????? #IPLAuction2021pic.twitter.com/3NC5p3B96a — Manish Shukla (@ManishS34685635) February 18, 2021

The costliest player in the IPL remains Virat Kohli, retained for Rs 17 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In 70 IPL games, Morris has scored 551 runs at 23.95 and taken 80 wickets at 23.98, according to news agency PTI.

Earlier, KKR made the opening bid for Maxwell but it eventually became a two-way war between Chennai Super Kings and RCB before the Virat Kohli-led team won him with a bid which came to USD 1.96 million.