IndiGo Charges Passenger 'Cute Fee', Internet Jokes It Costs Rs 100

A Twitter user who recently travelled on an IndiGo flight shared a screenshot of the price break-up of his ticket fare, and one detail from the bill has caught the attention of netizens. Apart from seat fees, convenience fees, airport security fees and user development fees, user, Shantanu, was also charged a "cute fee" by IndiGo.

The social media user shared a screenshot of his air ticket. He highlighted the "cute charge" in the price summary section of the bill. In the caption, he jokingly wrote, "I know I'm getting cuter with age but never thought IndiGo6E would start charging me for it."

I know I'm getting cuter with age but never thought ⁦@IndiGo6E⁩ would start charging me for it. pic.twitter.com/L7p9I3VfKX — Shantanu (@shantanub) July 10, 2022

CUTE stands for Common User Terminal Equipment. It is a fee charged to passengers for their use of metal detectors, escalators and other equipment and facilities at the airport. It is a charge levied by the Airport Authority of India and is very common.

However, Shantanu's tweet has triggered a barrage of hilarious reactions. While some internet users played along and wrote, "being cute cost Rs 100," others simply explained what cute actually means.

One user hilariously wrote, "Also, they are trying to develop you...see the development fee...you development need is 3.5 times your cuteness!" Another explained, "It is fee charged towards 'Common User Terminal Equipment'. It's charged by Airport Authority of India, not the carrier. They should write it in all caps to suggest that it's an acronym."

A third added, "No worries i can pay 100 rs if someone's referring me cute.. pain of singles," while a fourth said, "Lmao good thing I'll be saving 100rs."

The Twitter post has racked up more than 7,500 likes and hundreds of retweets.