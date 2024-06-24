Hyderabad Man Orders Veg Biryani From Swiggy, Finds Bone In It. Company Reacts

This follows an earlier complaint by Sai Teja

A potential hygiene lapse has been flagged with Swiggy deliveries in Hyderabad. Two separate customer complaints have surfaced on the social media platform X. A user named Avinash alleged finding a bone in a paneer biryani ordered from Mehfil, a popular restaurant franchise in the city. This follows an earlier complaint by Sai Teja, who reported encountering a maggot in his chicken biryani from a different Mehfil outlet, and both orders were placed through Swiggy.

"I have ordered a paneer biryani from Mehfil, Nizampet Kukatpally. I got a bone in it," X user Avinash wrote and shared a picture of the meal.

See the post here:

Same issue I have ordered a Paneer Biryani in mehfil, Nizampet Kukatpally I got a bone in it. pic.twitter.com/2YbteDdrNF — AVINASH (@Avinashtime) June 24, 2024

Responding to the customer, a customer care executive from Swiggy wrote, "Hi there, we're very sorry to hear you received a non-veg item in your vegetarian order. Please share the order ID so we may to pull up the details and assist you better."

Adding to the concerns, another Hyderabad resident, Sai Teja, shared his own unpleasant experience with Swiggy. He claimed to have found a bug in his chicken biryani order, also from Mehfil but via a different outlet. Sai Teja posted pictures online, allegedly showing the maggot in the biryani. He reportedly paid Rs 318 for the inedible dish and stated that despite complaining to Swiggy, he only received a partial refund of Rs 64.

Mr Teja shared that the incident happened last Saturday, "Please stop ordering from Mehfil Kukatpally." He also shared screenshots of his conversation with a Swiggy customer care executive who clarified that the packaging of the food is handled solely by the restaurants.

After some back-and-forth, Swiggy issued Sai Teja a full refund for his biryani and encouraged him to file a formal complaint with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).