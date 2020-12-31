Happy New Year 2021: Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Images, Pics To Share

Happy New Year 2021: Here are some messages and wishes you can share on New Year's Day

New Year 2021 is almost knocking on the door - and the world is ready to welcome it with open arms. All across the world, people are looking forward to welcoming 2021 and bidding goodbye to the challenging year that was 2020. The beginning of a new year is the perfect time to look forward to new beginnings and this time, more than ever, the hope is that 2021 will bring health and prosperity to all. The countdown to end this rollercoaster of a year has already begun, and now is the time to remember friends and acquaintances with a thoughtful Happy New Year greeting.

A New Year's greeting card or message is the perfect way to let your near and dear ones know that you are thinking of them.

Here are some Happy New Year 2021 wishes, greetings, messages, images and quotes that you can share with your friends and family:

I hope that 2021 multiplies your joys and divides your sorrows. Happy New Year 2021!

For this new year, my hope is that you and yours remain healthy, happy and safe.

May the coming year bless you with prosperity

May it bring good luck to you and your loved ones

Happy New Year 2021

2020 has been a mad year but I am so grateful I had you by my side throughout.

Happy New Year 2021

Happy New Year to the person who made this year better by being in it.

May you find great success and happiness in this new year. Happy New Year 2021 to you and your loved ones.

In a challenging year, you stood by me like a rock

I hope I can do the same for you in 2021

Happy New Year!

Every winter brings the promise of spring in a new year full of opportunities.

May you hold your loved ones close in 2021

This year, I hope you embrace all that life has to offer, conquer your fears and reach new heights.

Wish you a wonderful year ahead.

As this year ends, I count my blessings and wish you more. Happy New Year, my dearest friend.

I hope 2021 brings for you good health, happiness and lots of food!

Here's hoping that 2021 sparkles!

Cheers to a new year!

Here's to another year of laughing without reason and making beautiful memories. Happy New Year 2021!

Sending good vibes your way this new year's day!

As we bid farewell to 2020,

Let us remember the good times along with the bad

And pray for sunnier days in 2021

Happy New Year

Hope this year is filled with love, laughter and light.

May 2021 bring you success and good health. Happy New Year

Share a New Year greeting with a friend

Thank you for being with me every step of the way in 2020. I hope the next years brings you only good luck and great joy.

Have a wonderful New Year surrounded by those who mean the world to you.

In the pandemic year, your presence was a ray of hope

Thank you for being a part of my life

I am so proud of all that you have achieved this year

May the coming year bring more success your way

Happy New Year

In 2021, may your days be filled with laughter

And your life with happiness

That's my wish for you as we bid goodbye to 2020

I hope that 2021 is a year of personal growth for you

I hope you find inner peace and things that spark joy

2021 should be a time to rejoice in hope for a better future

I hope this year brings you unlimited happiness and prosperity

Happy New Year 2021, have a good one!

Remembering all the good times we shared in 2020 and thinking of you fondly

Happy New Year!

Happy New Year 2021: Send a new year wish to a loved one

Here's hoping that dreams and big and bills are small in 2021

As we step into another year, I'd like to thank you for all your support and encouragement. I hope 2021 brings better days for all of us.

May success knock on your door this year

May all your joys multiply

May you find joy and love and light

In this new year 2021

Happy New Year 2021

Each year I spend with you is the best one yet! Here's to making more memories in 2021

I hope this year takes you to success and the path is filled with happiness and laughter

Wipe the slate of 2020 clean and start afresh this new year. Revel in new joys and let go of past regrets.

We may not be able to spend New Year's Eve together this time

But my thoughts and well wishes are with you