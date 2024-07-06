Gupt Navratri 2024: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat And Puja Rituals

Gupt Navratri is also known as Ashadha Gupt Navratri.

Gupt Navratri, also known as Ashadha Gupt Navratri, is a special time for devotees of Goddess Durga. This lesser-known yet highly revered festival falls twice a year, and in 2024, it begins today, July 6, and concludes on Monday, July 15. The nine-day celebration offers devotees an opportunity to seek blessings from the nine forms of Durga, known as the Navadurga. During this time, devotees fervently offer prayers and seek the blessings of Durga Mata. Fasting is also a common practice during these nine days.

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2024: Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)

This year, the recommended Ghatasthapana Muhurta, the auspicious time to establish the Kalash (pot) for the puja, falls between 5:28 am and 10:06 am on July 6. Pratipada Tithi begins at 4:26 am the same day and it ends at 4:26 am on July 7.

Ashadha Gupt Navratri Rituals

The rituals of Gupt Navratri are mainly focused on enhancing the power of tantra and sadhana (spiritual practices). During the festival. Devotees wake up early and take a holy bath. They clean their homes and puja rooms and decorate them with rangoli and flowers. They perform elaborate Poojas (worship rituals) to please the Goddess and seek her blessings for the fulfilment of their desires. Fasting is also a common practice during these nine days.

Ashadha Gupt Navratri Puja Vidhi

Begin the puja with Ghatsthapana, following the specific time for Kalash Sthapana as mentioned above. Place an idol of Goddess Durga on a wooden plank and adorn it with Shringar items such as chunni, sindoor and choodiyan.

Light a diya using desi ghee and offer a garland and hibiscus flowers. Present paan, fruits, and dry fruits as offerings. Chant various mantras dedicated to Durga Mata and recite the Durga Saptashati Paath.

Puja Materials:

Kalash (pot)

Mango leaves

Murti (idol) or image of Goddess Durga (optional)

Diya (oil lamp)

Incense sticks

Flowers (ideally red or pink)

Fruits

Sweets

Panchamrut (a mixture of honey, ghee, sugar, curd, and milk)

Holy water (Gangajal)



