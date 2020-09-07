Goat Breaks Into Police Car, Eats Paperwork. Video Has Viewers In Splits

A goat waltzed inside a police car, ate paperwork.

A police officer in the American state of Georgia recently received a surprise visitor - a goat inside her car. The deputy from Douglas County Sheriff's Office found herself in the bizarre situation after she went to a residence to serve some civil papers on Friday - and came back to find the animal inside her car, happily munching away on the paperwork kept there.

According to a now-viral post by Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the deputy explained that "due to the number of houses she visits daily, she routinely leaves her vehicle's door open because she has had to retreat on a number of occasions from vicious dogs."

On Friday, she had been doing her job as usual when the day received an unexpected twist. Body camera footage shows the cop walking back to her car from a residence and finding a goat inside. Footage shows her trying to shoo the goat away and attempting to retrieve the papers it was chewing. At one point, she was even knocked to the ground, although the police department said she did not suffer any injuries.

"At the end of the day we all got a little laugh out of it and we hope you do as well!" they wrote while sharing the video on Facebook.

Since being shared on Facebook two days ago, the video has garnered over 3 lakh views and nearly 4,000 shares, along with hundreds of amused comments.

"Gotta eat the warrant for my arrest fast before the police comes back. Hahaha," wrote one person in the comments section.

"He just wanted some papers . So funny," said another.

