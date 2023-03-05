German Ice Cream Shop Offers Cricket-Flavoured Scoops

Thomas Micolin, owner of the eatery has created this delicacy.

A German ice cream shop has expanded its menu and is adding bugs to ice cream. The ice cream parlour has added crickets to its menu. Eiscafe Rino in the southern city of Rottenburg has added cricket-flavoured ice cream topped with dried insects this week.

Thomas Micolin, owner of the eatery has created this delicacy. He even posted the ice cream on his Instagram. "We've literally been inundated with... lots of criticism, lots of compliments, lots of surprises and lots of curiosity about our new cricket flour ice cream!"

He shared that he worked on the flavour all winter. "I didn't put up without fear of backlash."

"It's a small message for the food that could be the future," Mr Micolino said.

He told the German news agency dpa that he wants to try everything. "I've eaten a lot of things, including a lot of strange things, and crickets were something I still wanted to try, also in the form of ice cream."

The recipe includes cricket flour, heavy cream, vanilla extract and honey.

He shared that he has received a lot of criticism for the unusual frozen treat, but they are daring consumers who want to give it a try.

"Those who try it are very enthusiastic," Mr Micolino told the outlet. "I have customers who come here every day and buy a scoop."

Featured Video Of The Day Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Bank Frauds