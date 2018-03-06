Freezing Baby Hare Rescued From Snow At Dublin Airport. Twitter's In Love

Heartwarming 'hareport' story makes Twitter happy

Updated: March 06, 2018 15:08 IST
Freezing Baby Hare Rescued From Snow At Dublin Airport. Twitter's In Love

The little hare is something of a Twitter sensation now .

An adorable (and really smol) baby hare has managed to capture social media's undivided attention. The tiny hare was caught in a blizzard at Dublin Airport and would have probably not survived had it not been for its rescuers. Videos, photos and regular updates posted on the airport's official Twitter handle have made this a heartwarming rescue story and the little hare something of a Twitter sensation.

It all started when Dublin Airport posted a video of the hare being rescued from piles of snow caused by the cold blast following Storm Emma. "This little fella was taken to safety & given food and heat," they tweeted. The clip shows the tiny hare, hardly the size of a palm, rushing towards its rescuer.
 
The 41 seconds video quickly got Twitter's attention. Since being posted on March 3, the video has collected over a million views, over 40,000 'likes' and more than 13,800 retweets.

Just hours after the first tweet, Dublin Airport shared an update on the hare. They confirmed the little thing was being well looked after and had been named Emma, possibly after the storm that had landed her in this predicament. The tweet was complete with an adorable picture and a hilarious pun. Hare it is:
 
More updates have since followed on hare Emma's condition. Like this adorable picture that shows her German shepherd friend, who helped find her, looking out for her:
 
Her dietary updates:
 
And her response - or the complete lack of it - to being an Internet celebrity:
 
Once little Emma has completely recuperated, she'll be released back into the wild. Dublin Airport works with the National Parks and Wildlife Service in Ireland in relation to the hare population.

"So cute! Thanks for looking after her. She was a very trusting bunny bear to have hopped up and asked for help," says a Twitter user. "The cutest thing ever to come out of #StormEmma," tweets another.

