Freezing Baby Hare Rescued From Snow At Dublin Airport. Twitter's In Love

The little hare is something of a Twitter sensation now .

A special rescue this morning by one of our Airport Police. This little fella was taken to safety & given food and heat. We're happy to report he's safe and well. #BeastFromTheEast#Snow#BabyRabbitpic.twitter.com/uyP78y5BOH - Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 3, 2018

Hareport News: the rescued baby hare is getting some TLC with our colleague who found it & his family. He's a she, they've called her Emma & will release her back into the wild when she's back to full health. Thanks so much to @mccaheyleahhxo for the picture. #HareEmmapic.twitter.com/rHi5ZL3eU4 - Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 3, 2018

Hareport update: rescued hare Emma safe, warm and well this morning with Lou, one half of the K9 team who found her. #HareEmmapic.twitter.com/yBq1irvX8B - Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 4, 2018

Hareport Latest - Emma the baby hare is thriving. Here she is enjoying her first feed after being rescued @DublinAirport. We'll release her back into the wild as soon as she's ready. #HareEmma#DublinHareportpic.twitter.com/Xj7QWfBbaT - Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 4, 2018

Hareport News: In response to the many queries we've received, hare Emma continues to thrive. Specialist advice has been received on her care & she's gaining weight. She's blissfully unaware of her global fame. #HareEmmapic.twitter.com/448dwU9q9J - Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 5, 2018