Freezing Baby Hare Rescued From Snow At Dublin Airport. Twitter's In Love

It all started when Dublin Airport posted a video of the hare being rescued from piles of snow caused by the cold blast following Storm Emma. "This little fella was taken to safety & given food and heat," they tweeted. The clip shows the tiny hare, hardly the size of a palm, rushing towards its rescuer.
A special rescue this morning by one of our Airport Police. This little fella was taken to safety & given food and heat. We're happy to report he's safe and well. #BeastFromTheEast#Snow#BabyRabbitpic.twitter.com/uyP78y5BOH- Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 3, 2018
The 41 seconds video quickly got Twitter's attention. Since being posted on March 3, the video has collected over a million views, over 40,000 'likes' and more than 13,800 retweets.
Hareport News: the rescued baby hare is getting some TLC with our colleague who found it & his family. He's a she, they've called her Emma & will release her back into the wild when she's back to full health. Thanks so much to @mccaheyleahhxo for the picture. #HareEmmapic.twitter.com/rHi5ZL3eU4- Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 3, 2018
More updates have since followed on hare Emma's condition. Like this adorable picture that shows her German shepherd friend, who helped find her, looking out for her:
Hareport update: rescued hare Emma safe, warm and well this morning with Lou, one half of the K9 team who found her. #HareEmmapic.twitter.com/yBq1irvX8B- Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 4, 2018
Her dietary updates:
Hareport Latest - Emma the baby hare is thriving. Here she is enjoying her first feed after being rescued @DublinAirport. We'll release her back into the wild as soon as she's ready. #HareEmma#DublinHareportpic.twitter.com/Xj7QWfBbaT- Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 4, 2018
And her response - or the complete lack of it - to being an Internet celebrity:
Hareport News: In response to the many queries we've received, hare Emma continues to thrive. Specialist advice has been received on her care & she's gaining weight. She's blissfully unaware of her global fame. #HareEmmapic.twitter.com/448dwU9q9J- Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 5, 2018
Once little Emma has completely recuperated, she'll be released back into the wild. Dublin Airport works with the National Parks and Wildlife Service in Ireland in relation to the hare population.
"So cute! Thanks for looking after her. She was a very trusting bunny bear to have hopped up and asked for help," says a Twitter user. "The cutest thing ever to come out of #StormEmma," tweets another.
Click for more trending news