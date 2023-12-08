Florida Park Celebrates Birth Of One Of Only Eight White Alligators On Earth

Leucism is a rare genetic condition in alligators.

Gatorland Orlando, a renowned alligator park in Florida, celebrated the rare hatching of a solid white leucistic alligator. This remarkable event marks the first documented case of such a hatchling since a nest of leucistic alligators was discovered in Louisiana 36 years ago.

Gatorland Orlando announced in a Facebook post that "this is beyond rare; it is absolutely extraordinary and the first one in the world."

Park authorities reported that there are only seven surviving leucistic alligators globally, with three residing in Gatorland.

Park officials said in the post that "Leucistic alligators are the rarest genetic variation in the American alligator. They differ from albino alligators, which have pink eyes and a complete loss of pigment. Leucism in alligators causes white coloration, but they often have patches or splotches of normal coloration on their skin. Without the darker skin pigmentation, they can't have direct sunlight for long periods of time because they sunburn easily. Leucistic alligators also have brilliant blue eyes compared to the pink eyes of an albino alligator."

Gatorland invites the public to suggest names for the stunning white female and her normal-colored brother in the comments section of the post.

This rare birth offers exciting opportunities for scientific research and conservation efforts aimed at protecting this unique species. Gatorland Orlando plans to showcase the newborn white alligator to the public in early 2024, inviting visitors to witness this precious marvel of nature.