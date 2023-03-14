Fisherman Catches 200-Pound Catfish After Hour-Long Battle

200-pound catfish was caught by fisherman

A giant 200-pound catfish was caught by a British angler named Ditch Ballard. The catfish dragged his boat almost a mile after an hour-long battle in freezing temperatures, reported Newsweek.

The fisherman was carp fishing on the bank of the River Ebro in Spain when he saw something huge attached to his hook. It was a nine-foot catfish.

He shared his experience in an Instagram post, he wrote, "Line was uncontrollably ripping off the reel so I untied my boat and set sail, without pausing to grab my hat or my shoes from the bivvy."

He then decided to jump in and untie his boat. "The next hour was simply painful; as my muscles fatigued and the adrenaline wore off my body temp began to crash, and I found myself crouched in the bottom of the boat trying to hold on whilst shivering uncontrollably," he shared.

The man noticed that the fish had towed him down the river. "I NEEDED this battle to be over one way or another, so I just pulled with all I had left in me," he said on Instagram.

Finally, the catfish surfaced. "I managed to get a hand on its jaw. I was physically and mentally exhausted but had to give one last push to secure my prize. It was the biggest battle of my fishing career, yet I wouldn't wish it on anyone," he said. "As the sun crept up a couple of hours later a harsh ground frost cloaked everything in white, I cradled this mammoth creature for a moment and wondered how I was ever going to beat it in freshwater... Thinking about it now, I'm not sure I ever want to!"