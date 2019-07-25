Fashion Brand Faces Backlash For Sending Diet Bars With Order

Many criticised the addition of diet bars to their orders as fat-shaming

Offbeat | | Updated: July 25, 2019 09:56 IST
A photo shared by a Twitter user who received a diet bar with their order.


American fashion brand Forever21 has apologised for sending diet bars to customers with their orders. The brand faced massive backlash on social media for sending the Atkins bars with online orders, including plus-size orders. Atkins markets the bars as low-carb snacks for weight loss, reports CNN.

On social media, many criticised the addition of diet bars to their orders as fat-phobic and fat-shaming.

"Bought a swimsuit online from forever 21 and they sent me an atkins bar along with it," wrote one Twitter user. "Thank you for reminding me that I don't have a beach ready bod."

Many asked if the brand only sent diet bars with plus-size orders - something Forever 21 denied.

According to CNN, the brand said in a statement that it sent out free diet bar samples with all orders and sizes.

"From time to time, Forever 21 surprises our customers with free test products from third parties in their e-commerce orders," the company said. "The freebie items in question were included in all online orders, across all sizes and categories, for a limited time and have since been removed. This was an oversight on our part and we sincerely apologise for any offense this may have caused to our customers, as this was not our intention in any way."

Social media users confirmed that diet bars were sent with all orders, but pointed out that doing that also sent a dangerous message.

The promotion has now been stopped.

Click for more trending news




