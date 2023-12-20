Employee Gets Baked Potato As Christmas Bonus From Company, Pays Tax On It

She shared a picture of her "$15 taxed potato".

In a shocking incident, a woman recently stated that her company was giving her a potato as her Christmas bonus. She took to X (formerly Twitter) and said that the company is also taxing her on the same since it costs $15. "My work is doing a potato bar as our Christmas bonus. I'm literally getting a hospital potato as a bonus," Amanda B said in a post that has since gone viral.

She added, "They also said it has a $15 value so it will be taxed on our next check. Does anyone need an assistant so I can just quit right now?" She said in a thread, "This is my Charlie Brown villain origin story. People telling me to start a fight or a riot, girl, I need my job. Idk, you guys, do I show up with Tupperware and just get my $$$$ worth in sour cream?"

My work is doing a potato bar as our Christmas bonus. I'm literally getting a hospital potato as a bonus. They also said it has a $15 value so it will be taxed on our next check. Does anyone need an assistant so I can just quit right now? — Amanda B (@amandajpanda) December 12, 2023

Nonetheless, she acknowledged that the potato bar was an improvement over the gift of a 30-minute video conference call with the company's executives the year before. "This is an improvement from the 30 minute Wexbex with leadership as our gift last year. It was a Webex because the year before they had to be in the same room with us and they're too good and not doing that again," she said.

Further, she explained, "A potato bar is baked potatoes with toppings. Also, this was what they decided after deciding frito pies were too expensive because the turkey chili would cost too much and after striking a beverage bar of water hot chocolate and apple cider was a no go due to drink policies."

She later shared a picture of her "$15 taxed potato".

YOU ATTENTION PLEASE! The moment you've all been waiting for, my $15 taxed potato. pic.twitter.com/rVAmaDFD6N — Amanda B (@amandajpanda) December 13, 2023

Since being shared, her post has amassed a variety of reactions on social media.

"I may be dumb, but are you saying that your company is giving employees loaded baked potatoes as Christmas gifts, and you must declare them as income?" said a user.

"I'm from Idaho, ain't no potato on the face of the earth worth $15," commented a person.

Another added, "The worst Christmas gift of 2023 is a potato. Bonus: It's from a hospital.

Double bonus: Employees are taxed on the value."

"Ah, I can just feel the Christmas spirit emanating around me....kindness and generosity everywhere..." commented a user.

"This sounds like an episode of The Office. We need a part 2. I am emotionally invested at this point," said another person.

"Never going to complain about anything in life ever again. Ever. It may get rough, but it hasn't ever been taxed on an Xmas Tater tough," remarked a user.